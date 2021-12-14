Hoosier congressman successfully disputes claim he skipped U.S. House metal detector

U.S. Rep. Jim Baird, R-Greencastle, has successfully appealed an allegation that he failed to submit to security screening Nov. 17, prior to entering the U.S. House chamber.

Records show the House Committee on Ethics sustained Baird's appeal Dec. 8 and recently published an official notice confirming Baird's exoneration. The two-term congressman will not have to pay a $5,000 fine.

The incident began when Capitol Police alleged that Baird, whose House district includes Newton and Jasper counties, walked around the east lobby magnetometer and into the House chamber, despite Baird being reminded by police he needed to go through the security screening.

In his appeal, Baird said he always has complied with the metal detector requirement, even though he constantly sets it off due to "the injuries and the multitude of shrapnel I received from the actions of a hostile enemy during combat in Vietnam while defending our nation."

"I respect the rules of this institution and the men and women who protect it and that is why I have always complied with these rules as I conduct my duties as a member of Congress throughout the Capitol complex," Baird said.