Hoosier doctors may be forced to tell women abortions can be 'reversed'

“It is unclear why the Indiana Legislature feels it needs to supersede the Food and Drug Administration, which is made up of experts and medical professionals,” Bernard said. “Surely we should not be considering passing legislation that could increase the already high maternal mortality rate here in Indiana.”

Dr. Christina Francis, a Fort Wayne OB/GYN and associate scholar at the anti-abortion Charlotte Lozier Institute, claimed there are more than 2,000 children living in other countries whose mothers successfully completed an abortion pill reversal.

“If we truly care about women being able to make informed choices, this should include knowing there’s an option if they change their mind,” Francis said. “Why would we want women to live with regret if they don’t have to?"

In addition to the abortion reversal provision, the legislation also increases state regulatory and paperwork burdens that likely will make it more difficult for women to obtain an abortion in Indiana.

They include restricting abortion pill access to eight weeks post-fertilization, instead of the nine weeks in current law, and requiring notarized parental consent to a minor’s abortion even though a parent already is required to accompany a pregnant teenager to the procedure.