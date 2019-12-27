Hoosiers convicted of felonies who later have their criminal record expunged are eligible, in most circumstances, to once again purchase a firearm and obtain a license to carry it in public, according to Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr.
In an official opinion addressed to the state police, the Republican attorney general said neither state nor federal law limits gun ownership or possession by former felons who have their civil rights restored through expungement.
The question arose because one section of Indiana law declares a license to carry a handgun "shall not" be issued to any person who has been convicted of a felony, even though another Indiana Code section expressly classifies any former felon with an expunged conviction as a "proper person" eligible for a license to carry a handgun in public.
Hill said the General Assembly sought through expungement to give Hoosiers convicted of certain crimes a second chance by providing an opportunity for relief from the stigma associated with their crimes and fully restoring their civil rights, including the right to own a gun and hold public office.
"Restoring a convicted felon as a proper person to carry a handgun but then denying them a license because of that same felony conviction violates the underlying policy and goals of the (expungement) statute," Hill said.
Likewise, Hill explained the corresponding federal gun ownership restrictions on felons, except for domestic violence convictions, are lifted following expungement because Indiana law does not impose any additional firearm restrictions once a person's criminal record is wiped clean.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
"Because the Gun Control Act disqualifies convictions for which civil rights have been fully restored and no firearm restriction remains, an (expungement) of a felony conviction in Indiana renders a person capable of purchasing and possessing a firearm under federal law," Hill said.
An official opinion by the attorney general does not have the force of law, but tends to be respected by judges if the issue addressed comes to their court.
State statutes generally limit expungement to misdemeanor and low-level felony crimes.
Sex or violent offenses, crimes that result in serious bodily injury to another person, official misconduct, and repeated felonies using a deadly weapon cannot be expunged.
Expungement also typically only is available five years after the date of conviction for misdemeanors or Level 6 felonies, and eight years after the date of conviction, or three years following the end of a person's sentence, for other felonies.
Barton Don Leep Jr.
Deonte Carlton Rice
Derek Alan Akins
Derrick Rashon Roland
James Chester Krout
LaShaunte Rafeal Smith
Luis Pimentel Maldonado
Marcus Deon White
Nicholas Michael Robles
Rebecca Jo Ziems
Rodney Yoel Pineda
Shauna Elaine Bentley
Xavier William McCoy
Andrew Benjamin Lee Carter
Brian Keith Fathke
Dennis Alan Burton
James Thaddeus Hedrick
Julian Jose Morales
Justin Michael Stratten
Jwana Renee Winston
Lance Sherrod Hill
Leon Doyle Jr.
Patricia Ann Hooks
Anthony James Hood
Ariel Johnson
Audrey Christine Johnson
Benjamin Lewis Elders
Darnell Maurice Rias Sr.
Eric Darrell Harper
Ishmell Neal Garrett
James Joseph Termini
Jamie Lea Murga
Kyle Christian Bentley
Lakenya Shawne Wiggins
Richard Chacon
Robert David Conner
Sabrina S. Mabon
William Alan Seydel
Aiden Caleb Mink
Alma Delia Haviland
Anthony Robert Jones
Anthony Robey Santistevan
Anthony Soloman Moss
Ashley Shanea Campbell
Charles Rodney Lee Smith
David Winston Hardin
Donald Danny Born
Howard Lee Hull
Jack Thomas Dugan
James Earle Ferguson
Joey Patrick Viggiani
Johnathan David Lowery
Justean Jeron Horton
Keshayla Armani Crowder
Kevin John Kane
Marlon Dwan Veal
Marlon Dwayne Taylor
Marvin Louis Brantley Jr.
Michael Anthony Valdez
Michael John Mangano
Rachel Lynn McKinney
Ryan Michael Thornton
Tamia Amari Bellgibson
Timonthy William Cheesebrough
Tony Alandis Mays
Alex Cordell Hughes
Gene Walden Clark
Ivan Charles Cook
Jermy Mckinzie
John Thomas Tabernacki
Joseph James Trembinski
Joshua Dale Reel
Joshua Robert Medows
Lakendra Chalese Morris
Larry Darnell Hopkins
Martin Cabrera
Santiago Alvarez Jr.
Vikram Choudhary
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.