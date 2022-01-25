Hoosier lawmakers act to ban trans girls from sports teams

“The attorney general supports this legislation, although I will say that adding back in post-secondary education institutions makes the bill stronger,” said Corrine Youngs, Rokita’s policy director and legislative counsel.

Meanwhile, dozens of Hoosiers opposing the legislation pleaded with the Indiana House panel, led by state Rep. Robert Behning, R-Indianapolis, to avoid marginalizing and bullying trans children, who studies show already are at significantly greater risk of self-harm and suicide.

Kit Malone, advocacy strategist at the Indiana ACLU, said trans Hoosiers like her have been a part of Indiana for as long as there’s been an Indiana, and Indiana still is standing.

“This bill seeks to solve a problem where none exists and demonizes trans girls unnecessarily,” Malone said. “There is no place in Indiana where trans girls have taken over girls’ sports teams.”

Katie Blair, ACLU director of advocacy and public policy, said all Indiana is going to get out of this legislation is a costly federal lawsuit that based on past gender discrimination rulings by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the state is all but certain to lose.