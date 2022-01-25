Hoosier lawmakers act to ban trans girls from sports teams

Transgender children are the latest group to be targeted in what some organizations see as an ongoing effort by the Republican-controlled General Assembly to classify LGBTQ Hoosiers as second-class citizens.
On Monday, the House Education Committee voted 8-4 to prohibit children assigned male at birth from participating in any elementary or high school athletic competition designated as a “girls” or “female” sport — no matter the child’s gender identity or physical characteristics.
State Rep. Michelle Davis, R-Whitestown, the sponsor of House Bill 1041, acknowledged there isn’t a surge of trans girls displacing any of the 63,410 other girls who participate in high school athletics in Indiana.
But she said the prospect that even one "biological female” might be cut from a sports team by a more qualified athlete whose birth certificate contains the word “male” is wholly unacceptable and must be stopped immediately.
“When you have biological males that are stronger, faster, quicker beginning to play against biological females, then, sooner or later, the biological females will not make the team. They won’t have the same opportunities. I believe that’s the threat,” Davis said. “Wouldn’t it be a tragedy if your granddaughter didn’t get to play?”
The Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) already prohibits trans girls from participating on girls’ sports teams unless the child has undergone sex-change surgery and has a muscle mass and bone density equivalent to other girls of the same age — a policy that effectively prevents nearly all trans girls from participating in high school athletics in Indiana.
Davis' legislation would take that policy one step further by outright banning trans girls from all youth sports.
At the same time, girls and trans boys still would be permitted to play on boys' sports teams.
Notably, the legislation was revised in committee to remove a prohibition on Indiana trans women competing at the collegiate level.
The General Assembly tends to tiptoe around college athletics issues to avoid potentially offending the NCAA, which is headquartered in Indianapolis and routinely helps bring tens of thousands of out-of-state fans to its national championship events hosted in Indiana's capital city.
That deletion dismayed representatives of Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita and the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), an organization designated as a “hate group” by the Southern Poverty Law Center based in part on ADF’s efforts to enact anti-LGBTQ statutes in states across the country.
“The attorney general supports this legislation, although I will say that adding back in post-secondary education institutions makes the bill stronger,” said Corrine Youngs, Rokita’s policy director and legislative counsel.
Meanwhile, dozens of Hoosiers opposing the legislation pleaded with the Indiana House panel, led by state Rep. Robert Behning, R-Indianapolis, to avoid marginalizing and bullying trans children, who studies show already are at significantly greater risk of self-harm and suicide.
Kit Malone, advocacy strategist at the Indiana ACLU, said trans Hoosiers like her have been a part of Indiana for as long as there’s been an Indiana, and Indiana still is standing.
“This bill seeks to solve a problem where none exists and demonizes trans girls unnecessarily,” Malone said. “There is no place in Indiana where trans girls have taken over girls’ sports teams.”
Katie Blair, ACLU director of advocacy and public policy, said all Indiana is going to get out of this legislation is a costly federal lawsuit that based on past gender discrimination rulings by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the state is all but certain to lose.
“The ACLU of Indiana is prepared to fight this legislation using every tool at our disposal, including litigation,” Blair said.
State Rep. Ed Clere, R-New Albany, attempted to replace the proposal with a directive that each local school corporation develop an athletic participation policy that promotes the health and safety of participants, mental and emotional health of all students, participation, inclusion, competitive equity and academic success.
His plan was rejected by the eight other Republicans on the panel, leading Clere to join the three Democratic committee members in opposition to the underlying measure.
The legislation next will be eligible for revision by the full House as soon as Tuesday, and a House vote on potentially advancing it to the Republican-controlled Senate could come Wednesday.
In prior years, corporate opposition or national embarrassment has prompted Hoosier Republicans to reconsider or scuttle similar anti-LGBTQ proposals before they took effect, including the 2015 Religious Freedom Restoration Act that widely was seen as a license to discriminate against LGBTQ Hoosiers, and various “bathroom bills” to require trans Hoosiers only use a bathroom associated with their birth gender regardless of their gender identity.
Indiana is rated in the lowest category on the Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 State Equality Index in large part because state law does not prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ individuals in most circumstances, including employment, housing and access to public accommodations.
In fact, Hoosier GOP lawmakers only approved legislation providing an enhanced penalty for bias-motivated crimes in 2019 so long as Senate Bill 198 omitted the explicit use of “sexual orientation and gender identity” as types of bias eligible for the enhancement.