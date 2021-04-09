 Skip to main content
Hoosier lawmakers OK redesignation of official state aircraft
alert urgent
2021 Indiana General Assembly

A specific P-47 Thunderbolt made during World War II in Evansville, Indiana — similar to this one photographed flying over the Pacific Ocean — could be named as Indiana's official state aircraft, instead of all P-47 Thunderbolts holding the designation.

 U.S. government photo

Indiana is on the verge of getting two new state symbols.

One week after Hoosier lawmakers voted to designate popcorn grown in Indiana as the official state snack, the General Assembly agreed Thursday to revise the designation of Indiana's state aircraft.

Since 2015, the state aircraft has been all of the 6,670 World War II-era Republic Aviation P-47 Thunderbolts produced in Evansville between 1942 and 1945.

House Enrolled Act 1197 changes that to a single P-47 Thunderbolt, known as Hoosier Spirit II, completed two days before the United States and its allies achieved victory in Europe, and currently on display at the Evansville Wartime Museum.

It's not unprecedented for a single object to be an Indiana state symbol.

The state firearm is a specific rifle, known as the Grouseland Rifle, crafted between 1803 and 1812 and housed at the historic Vincennes home of Indiana Territorial Gov. William Henry Harrison.

The state aircraft redesignation was approved 88-0 by the House, and 47-1 in the Senate.

Both state symbol proposals now go to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

