Hoosier lawmakers to study health benefits, potential legalization of marijuana

Maybe Indiana won't be the last state to legalize marijuana after all.

Leaders of the Indiana General Assembly agreed Tuesday to study the potential health benefits and decriminalization of THC products, including marijuana, Delta 8 and Delta 9, as a prelude to possible legislative action during the 2023 session that begins in January.

The Legislative Council voted unanimously to task the interim study committee on public health, behavioral health and human services with consulting experts and taking public testimony on THC issues during one or more meetings expected to be held this summer or fall.

"It's a way to look at it comprehensively and what should be the policy of the state of Indiana," said House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, chairman of the Legislative Council. "There definitely is more study needed around Delta 8 and Delta 9."

Any recommendation ultimately made by the study committee is strictly advisory in nature. It still will be up to the full General Assembly to decide whether Indiana joins the more than three dozen states that already have legalized marijuana for recreational or medicinal purposes.

Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, said he will fight to ensure any state policy changes relating to marijuana and THC products during the 2023 General Assembly favor broader access to the products or outright legalization.

"I am not open to Delta 8 and Delta 9 becoming a crime," Taylor said.

Altogether, the Legislative Council authorized 32 study committee topics out of more than 100 suggested by state lawmakers over the past five months.

Other notable study topics include the potential issuance of "driver record cards" to insured individuals qualified to drive a vehicle who otherwise are ineligible to obtain an Indiana driver's license due to an inability to prove their identity or lawful status in the United States.

Two committees are tasked with assessing market concentration in the health insurance, hospital and pharmaceutical industries, and the corresponding impact of diminished competition on the prices paid by Hoosiers for health care services.

In addition, lawmakers will review the assets of the Indiana Public Retirement System that are invested in foreign countries and the impact to Indiana of potential divestment of Russia-linked investments following Russia's unlawful invasion of Ukraine.

Also up for study are mental health services, education mandates, utility costs, tax incentives, the calculation of the complexity index in the school funding formula, maternal mortality, child support, housing shortages for low- and middle-income households, and administrative rules, among other topics.

"These committees are a critical part of the legislative process as they give us an opportunity to fully vet complex topics and identify potential solutions," Huston said.

