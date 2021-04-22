Hoosier lawmakers vote to bar vaccine 'passports' as condition of receiving state, local government services

Nevertheless, state Rep. John Jacob, R-Indianapolis, the primary proponent of a vaccine passport ban in the Indiana House, said he's pleased with the legislation.

"The thought of a state mandating that people take a vaccine that is still experimental, according to the manufacturers of the vaccine, would be considered a gross violation of individual freedom of Hoosiers and is something that I've been longing for," Jacob said.

"No one should ever be forced to take an inoculation. That is not good policy and I do not believe that it is good medicine. Therefore, I'm glad that this language — in fact, I'm thrilled that this language is in this bill, and I will be supporting this bill, and I hope that everyone else does too."

The measure ultimately was approved 88-10 by the House and 48-1 in the Senate. Among those voting no, state Rep. Ed Delaney, D-Indianapolis, said he was disappointed the Legislature was chasing chimeras on the final day of its regular annual session.

"I'm in the United States of America and this year is 2021. There's no such thing as an immunization passport. There is such a thing as a concern about health. I will be voting against this bill," Delaney said.

