Hoosier picked to lead National Association of State Treasurers

The chief investment officer for the state of Indiana has been selected by her colleagues across the country to serve as president of the
National Association of State Treasurers.
Indiana State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell, a Republican who graduated from Valparaiso University, will serve a one-year term as leader of the organization that promotes sound financial practices and programs in the states.
"It is a critical time for state fiscal policies and programs," Mitchell said. "I plan to solidify and build upon our strong commitment to expanding college savings; increasing access to financial education, retirement savings and ABLE programs; and supporting outstanding debt management and the return of unclaimed property."
Mitchell, a former treasurer's office staffer and Cass County commissioner, was elected state treasurer in 2014 and reelected in 2018.
In May, she came in 6th out of 15 candidates in the Republican primary for a central Indiana U.S. House seat.
Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week
091920-nws-francis_01
Franciscan Alliance Board chairwoman Sister Jane Marie Klein, left, and Tonn & Blank Construction President and CEO Jon Gilmore take part in the groundbreaking ceremony on Friday for the University of St. Francis expansion in Crown Point.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
091920-nws-francis_03
Sister Jane Marie Klein speaks Friday before the St. Francis groundbreaking in Crown Point.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
091920-nws-francis_04
University of Saint Francis President, Rev. Dr. Eric Albert Zimmer, blesses the grounds of the University of Saint Francis Campus Building Expansion project in Crown Point on Friday morning.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
091920-nws-francis_08
University of Saint Francis Board of Trustee Member, Dan Klein, left, and University of Saint Francis Dean, Dr. Marsha King, break ground on the Campus Building Expansion in Crown Point on Friday.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
Portage at Crown Point football
Crown Point's Treston Logan intercepts a pass with teammates Davian Lira and Dominic Sopczak intended for Portage's Myles Sisco at the end of the second quarter at Crown Point High School Friday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Portage at Crown Point football
Portage's Myles Sisco holds off Crown Point's Liam Begley in the second quarter at Crown Point High School Friday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Portage at Crown Point football
Quarterback Will Pettit attempts a pass in the first quarter as Crown Point takes on Portage at Crown Point High School Friday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Portage at Crown Point football
Portage's Tylee Swopes hands off to Jakar Gordon in the first quarter against Crown Point at Crown Point High School Friday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
soldier welcomed home from deployment
People gather on the Square in Crown Point to welcome home Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Buikema, of Crown Point, as Patriot Guard members and Crown Point first responders escort Buikema home after he arrived back in the Region from his second deployment to Kuwait.
John Luke
soldier welcomed home from deployment
Patriot Guard riders escort Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Buikema, of Crown Point, home after he arrived back in the Region from his second deployment to Kuwait.
John Luke, The Times
soldier welcomed home from deployment
Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Buikema, of Crown Point, hugs two of his children, Naturelle, 15, and Isaiah, 11, at the Lake County Fairgrounds after he arrived back in the Region from his second deployment to Kuwait.
John Luke, The Times
Highland at Andrean football
Andrean's Nicky Flesher, right, is hoisted up by teammate Charles Russell after scoring against Highland on Friday at Andrean.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Highland at Andrean football
Highland's Ethan Litavecz, left, throws a pass for teammate Kyle Dempsey, right, while Andrean's Drayk Bowen defends on Friday in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Highland at Andrean football
Andrean's defense wraps up Highland's Jonah Tillman on Friday in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Highland at Andrean football
Andrean coach Chris Skinner communicates with his staff on Friday in Merrillville
Kale Wilk, The Times
Talk Like a Pirate Day at John Simatovich Elementary School
Fifth grade students at John Simatovich Elementary Schowait patiently as treasure is distributed to the original creator/owner. They buried a time capsule/treasure when they were 1st graders and this year they dug it up with assistance from Captain Joe Krawczyk, custodian at the school. In the capsule were drawings, toys, and other small items sealed in ziploc bags.
John Luke
Buried treasures unearthed in time capsule
Students at John Simatovich Elementary School count out paces with Captain Joe Krawczyk, center, as they search for buried treasure Friday on Talk Like a Pirate Day. The fifth graders buried a time capsule/treasure when they were first graders, and this year they dug it up with assistance from Captain Joe, a custodian at the school.
John Luke, The Times
Talk Like a Pirate Day at John Simatovich Elementary School
Julian Blevins, 11 takes first crack at digging for the buried time capsule. He was the student who reminded Captin Joe Krawczyk of the 4-year-old pact. They buried a time capsule/treasure when they were 1st graders and this year they dug it up with assistance from Captain Joe, custodian at the school.
John Luke
Buried treasures unearthed in time capsule
Led by Captain Joe Krawczyk, fifth graders head out to look for buried treasure.
John Luke
Chesterton/Valparaiso football
Chesterton’s Jackson Westmoreland hits a wall of Vikings Friday night at Valparaiso.
John Luke
Chesterton/Valparaiso football
Valparaiso’s Logan Lockhart dives just short of the endzone as Chesterton’s Ethan Troy defends Friday night at VHS.
John Luke, The Times
Chesterton/Valparaiso football
Valparaiso’s John Hofer hoists Tommy Burbee following a touchdown against Chesterton Friday night at Valparaiso.
John Luke, The Times
Chesterton/Valparaiso football
Chesterton’s Chris Mullen looks to pass Friday night at Valparaiso.
John Luke
Mail ballots arrive in Crown Point
Stephen Hutchison, sales service distribution assistant at the U.S. Postal Service, pushes a cart filled with mail ballots to a loading dock on Friday at the Crown Point hub. The Lake County elections board sent out approximately 15,000 absentee ballots over the weekend.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Mail ballots arrive in Crown Point
Mail ballots ready for distribution are seen Friday at the Crown Point post office.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Mail ballots arrive in Crown Point
Mail ballots display the necessary return date on their envelopes Friday at the Crown Point post office.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Mail ballots arrive in Crown Point
Stephen Hutchison, sales service distribution assistant at the U.S. Postal Service, moves carts with mail ballots to a loading dock for distribution Friday at the Crown Point post office.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Chesterton at Lake Central girls soccer
Chesterton keeper Emma Pape breaks up Lake Central's Emma Ruzycki's rush to the goal with Chesterton's Adie Schneider trailing in the first half at Lake Central High School in St. John Tuesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Chesterton at Lake Central girls soccer
Lake Central's Ava Gutyan, left, controls the ball over Chesterton's Nikki Groceman in the second half on Tuesday at Lake Central.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Chesterton at Lake Central girls soccer
Lake Central's Mia Nisle holds off Chesterton's Addy Joiner in the first half at Lake Central High School in St. John Tuesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Chesterton at Lake Central girls soccer
Chesterton's Kaitlyn Kogl and Lake Central's Maggie Fudacz go for the ball in the first half at Lake Central High School in St. John Tuesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Out of the Darkness suicide walk
Family and friends of Zach Hamilton, who died by suicide in May, gathered at Chesterton Middle School on Sunday for the Out of the Darkness Community Walk for suicide awareness.
John Luke, The Times
Out of the Darkness suicide walk
Friends of Zach Hamilton comfort each other Sunday as they gather for the Out of the Darkness Community Walk for suicide awareness in Chesterton.
John Luke, The Times
Out of the Darkness suicide walk
Pandemic precautions led to some changes in the format of this year's Out of the Darkness Community Walk in Chesterton. Family and friends of Zach Hamilton, who died by suicide in May, gathered at Chesterton Middle School. There, his parents, Scott and Kim Hamilton, spoke before the walkers did two laps around the school.
John Luke, The Times
Valparaiso/Crown Point, boys soccer
Crown Point’s Aleksandar Skurteski, left works for the ball against Valparaiso’s Aidan Blanco Wednesday night at Valparaiso.
John Luke
Valparaiso/Crown Point, boys soccer
Valparaiso’s Drew Brandt controls the ball against Crown Point’s Kyle Alb Wednesday night at Valparaiso.
John Luke
Valparaiso/Crown Point, boys soccer
Valparaiso’s Jack Isroff slides in for a steal from Crown Point’s Kyle Alb Wednesday night at Valparaiso.
John Luke, The Times
Valparaiso/Crown Point, boys soccer
Valparaiso’s Drew Brandt, right, controls the ball while Crown Point’s Kobe Perez defends Wednesday night at Valparaiso.
John Luke, The Times
New IUN Chancellor, Ken Iwama
New IUN Chancellor, Ken Iwama.
John Luke, The Times
New IUN Chancellor, Ken Iwama
New IUN Chancellor Ken Iwama.
John Luke, The Times
091820-spt-gvb-high-and_15
Andrean's Madison Kmetz sets in the second game against Highland at Andrean High School in Merrillville Thursday evening. Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
091820-spt-gvb-high-and_1
Andrean's Madison Kmetz, left, and Brooke Molson, right, stop Highland's Ariel Cassel at the net in the third game Thursday evening at Andrean High School in Merrillville.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
091820-spt-gvb-high-and_10
Andrean's Angelina Majchrowicz with teammate Madison Kmetz gets her shot past Highland's Alexis Anderson in the third game at Andrean High School in Merrillville Thursday evening. Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
091820-spt-gvb-high-and_8
Highland's Carly Raab and Alexis Anderson go up at the net against Andrean's Angelina Majchrowicz in the second game at Andrean High School in Merrillville Thursday evening. Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
091820-fea-brian_01
Brian Hall, left, of Valparaiso, and Dr. Adam Yanke share a laugh during their appointment Wednesday morning in Munster.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
Campagna Academy charts 'new normal' of youth care in pandemic
A student works on an online assignment during class hours at Campagna Academy on Tuesday morning. Due to the pandemic, each classroom at the facility currently averages between 5-6 students.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
