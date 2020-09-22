 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hoosier picked to lead National Association of State Treasurers
urgent

Hoosier picked to lead National Association of State Treasurers

{{featured_button_text}}

The chief investment officer for the state of Indiana has been selected by her colleagues across the country to serve as president of the National Association of State Treasurers.

Indiana State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell, a Republican who graduated from Valparaiso University, will serve a one-year term as leader of the organization that promotes sound financial practices and programs in the states.

"It is a critical time for state fiscal policies and programs," Mitchell said. "I plan to solidify and build upon our strong commitment to expanding college savings; increasing access to financial education, retirement savings and ABLE programs; and supporting outstanding debt management and the return of unclaimed property."

Mitchell, a former treasurer's office staffer and Cass County commissioner, was elected state treasurer in 2014 and reelected in 2018.

In May, she came in 6th out of 15 candidates in the Republican primary for a central Indiana U.S. House seat.

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week

Kelly Mitchell

Kelly Mitchell, Indiana State Treasurer

 Provided
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor switches parties over concern of national Democratic platform

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts