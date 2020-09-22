Hoosier picked to lead National Association of State Treasurers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The chief investment officer for the state of Indiana has been selected by her colleagues across the country to serve as president of the National Association of State Treasurers.

Indiana State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell, a Republican who graduated from Valparaiso University, will serve a one-year term as leader of the organization that promotes sound financial practices and programs in the states.

"It is a critical time for state fiscal policies and programs," Mitchell said. "I plan to solidify and build upon our strong commitment to expanding college savings; increasing access to financial education, retirement savings and ABLE programs; and supporting outstanding debt management and the return of unclaimed property."

Mitchell, a former treasurer's office staffer and Cass County commissioner, was elected state treasurer in 2014 and reelected in 2018.

In May, she came in 6th out of 15 candidates in the Republican primary for a central Indiana U.S. House seat.

