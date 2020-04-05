Hoosier senator believes Trump has shown 'tremendous leadership' on coronavirus

To that end, Young also supports the Trump administration's efforts to distinguish COVID-19 "hot spots" from those counties where perhaps the virus is more under control, and then recommending different coronavirus containment measures be applied accordingly.

"When I speak with Hoosiers, adopting this risk-based approach, where we treat rural areas differently than densely populated urban areas, makes a lot of sense," Young said.

The senator declined to concur with Trump critics who note the president repeatedly downplayed the public health and economic dangers of coronavirus, and went ahead with nine campaign rallies and six golf weekends after the virus landed on American shores.

"I think the Trump administration is receiving a lot of incoming fire and there will be plenty of time for folks to critique this response, as individuals critiqued the federal response to the 2008-09 crisis, and really each crisis our country has been through throughout American history. And that's appropriate," Young said.

"It's important we learn the lessons so that in the future we'll be prepared to optimize our response. But I think on balance folks in Indiana, which is who I talk to, are pretty happy with the response."