Hoosier senator believes Trump has shown 'tremendous leadership' on coronavirus

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., is not a teacher. So he refuses to grade how President Donald Trump has handled the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.
But in a recent, exclusive interview with The Times, the first-term senator didn't hesitate to say: "On so many fronts the president has shown tremendous leadership throughout this pandemic."
"I think it's notable, for example, that the Trump administration, in the midst of an impeachment trial, closed off flights from China," Young said.
"That was regarded by some as a nativist and irrational and impulsive decision. It turned out to be the right decision from a public health standpoint, and relatedly, an economic standpoint."
Young also praised the Republican president last week for loosening regulatory strings at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to make coronavirus testing more widely available, including newly developed tests by Indiana-based companies.
In addition, Young said Trump has taken the right approach by allowing state and local leaders to decide when and how to implement social distancing policies and stay-at-home orders, rather than adopting a "one-size-fits-all, big-government" mandate.
"No one understands the needs of local communities like the people who live in them — especially in an emergency," Young said.
To that end, Young also supports the Trump administration's efforts to distinguish COVID-19 "hot spots" from those counties where perhaps the virus is more under control, and then recommending different coronavirus containment measures be applied accordingly.
"When I speak with Hoosiers, adopting this risk-based approach, where we treat rural areas differently than densely populated urban areas, makes a lot of sense," Young said.
The senator declined to concur with Trump critics who note the president repeatedly downplayed the public health and economic dangers of coronavirus, and went ahead with nine campaign rallies and six golf weekends after the virus landed on American shores.
"I think the Trump administration is receiving a lot of incoming fire and there will be plenty of time for folks to critique this response, as individuals critiqued the federal response to the 2008-09 crisis, and really each crisis our country has been through throughout American history. And that's appropriate," Young said.
"It's important we learn the lessons so that in the future we'll be prepared to optimize our response. But I think on balance folks in Indiana, which is who I talk to, are pretty happy with the response."
Back home in Indiana, Young said Hoosiers, including him, are even more happy with Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's response to the anxiety and uncertainty associated with the coronavirus pandemic in the state.
"It's hard not to cheer from the rafters at his bold response," Young said. "In terms of preparing Indiana at the state and local level for what comes next, I've been just incredibly impressed with the governor's leadership."
Young, Trump and Holcomb all were elected by Hoosiers in 2016, with Young winning a six-year term in the Senate and Trump and Holcomb four-year terms.
State election records show Trump received 57% of Indiana's vote, Young 52% and Holcomb 51%.
Trump and Holcomb both are seeking reelection this year.
