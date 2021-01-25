Hoosier senators endorse popcorn grown in Indiana for official state snack

Does Indiana need an official state snack? And should that snack be popcorn?
The answer to both of those questions is a hearty “yes” among members of the Indiana Senate.
Hoosier senators voted 45-4 Monday for Senate Bill 97 designating popcorn grown in Indiana as the state’s official snack.
There was no saltiness during the two minutes the Senate spent debating the proposal, and no evidence state Sen. Ron Grooms, R-Jeffersonville, buttered up his colleagues to win their support.
Nearly all of them appeared to agree with Grooms that designating popcorn grown in Indiana as the state snack will bring more attention to the fact Indiana grows more popcorn than any state except Nebraska.
“We need something to make Indiana known besides just basketball,” Grooms said.
Grooms also cited Orville Redenbacher, who built a global popcorn empire from Valparaiso, as a reason to pick popcorn as Indiana’s state snack.
“Orville Redenbacher, who was one of the most famous Hoosiers in the food business, made this quote: ‘Popcorn has made many lousy movies worth sitting through,’” Grooms said.
“I could go on about popcorn for a long time. But I would simply ask for your vote and support to help bring more attention to the state of Indiana and allow our agricultural community to better succeed with promoting a product grown in Indiana.”
If also approved by the House, Indiana would be the sixth state with an official snack and the second to designate popcorn, after Illinois in 2003 named popcorn its state snack (though not popcorn grown in Indiana).