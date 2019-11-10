The Hoosier State's two U.S. senators are seeking candidates to fill a forthcoming judicial vacancy on the federal court at South Bend that serves the northern half of the state, including Northwest Indiana.
U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., and U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., said they're looking for qualified individuals to recommend to President Donald Trump as he considers who to nominate to replace Chief Judge Theresa Lazar Springmann, a President George W. Bush appointee, who is taking senior judge status in January 2021.
"One of my first priorities when I came to the Senate was finding the best legal minds in Indiana to fill federal judicial vacancies in our state," Young said.
"The five outstanding nominees we recommended to President Trump are today serving on the bench, and now we have another opportunity to appoint a faithful constitutionalist to Indiana's Northern District Court. I encourage all qualified Hoosiers to apply."
Young has created an applicant questionnaire that's available under the "Newsroom" tab on his official website at young.senate.gov.
To be considered, two printed copies of the application must be submitted by Dec. 9 to Young's Senate office at 251 N. Illinois St., Suite 120, Indianapolis, IN 46204.
Braun, likewise, is encouraging Hoosiers with experience in the law and who share the president's judicial philosophy to consider applying for the vacancy.
"President Trump has kept his promise to nominate judges who will interpret the Constitution as it was written and I look forward to helping him find another well-qualified Hoosier to serve our country," Braun said.
Under the Constitution, the president nominates judges with the advice and consent of the Senate. In practice, however, home state senators often recommend a judicial candidate for the president to nominate.