Hoosiers age 60 and up and individuals with disabilities soon should find it easier to apply for federal food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP.

The General Assembly recently gave final approval to legislation directing the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration to simplify its SNAP application and recertification process for seniors and the disabled.

Specifically, Senate Enrolled Act 334 reduces the SNAP eligibility verification burden for anyone age 60 and up or anyone with a recognized disability, so long as they either live alone or in a household comprised only of people age 60-plus or disabled.

Qualified applicants also automatically would be eligible for SNAP benefits for up to three years, so long as they annually certify their income remains at or below the level required to receive SNAP assistance.

In addition, the plan directs FSSA to proactively reach out to seniors and the disabled receiving health coverage through Medicaid to let them know they also may be eligible for SNAP.

State Rep. Shelli Yoder, D-Bloomington, sponsored the measure. She said ensuring Hoosier seniors and the disabled have the food they need to survive will keep them healthier, both physically and mentally.

"Food-insecure seniors are more likely to have chronic health conditions, 262% more likely to experience depression, 74% more likely to experience diabetes, 71% more likely to experience congestive heart failure, and the list goes on," Yoder said.

"Researchers have also found that older Americans who qualified for and used SNAP benefits had about two fewer years of cognitive aging than those who did not use SNAP," she added.

The House sponsor, state Rep. Ed Clere, R-New Albany, likewise said simplifying SNAP access "should improve health outcomes, among other measures, for this population."

The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency (LSA) projects the change may even save Indiana money by reducing the need for FSSA employees to regularly verify that some senior and disabled Hoosiers remain SNAP-eligible.

SNAP food benefits are fully funded by the federal government, which also reimburses about half of Indiana's expense to administer the program, according to LSA.

State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond, said she was proud to join nearly all her House colleagues voting in favor of the proposal.

"This is really a good bill. I have a lot of seniors in my community who are over the age of 60 and this process will simplify their qualifying for SNAP," Jackson said.

The measure was approved 48-0 by the Senate and 89-5 in the House. It will take effect July 1 if, as expected, it's signed into law in coming weeks by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

