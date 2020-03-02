Hoosier taxpayers socked with six-figure legal bill due to unconstitutional abortion law

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

At the same time, the nation's high court did permit a separate provision of the law to go into force requiring abortion providers to pay to bury or cremate any embryonic or fetal remains in their possession.

Pratt said she took that partial win for the state into consideration by not requiring the attorney general reimburse the Indiana ACLU for another $84,853.02 in legal fees connected to that portion of the case.

Hannah Brass Greer, PPINK's chief legal counsel, said the health organization is glad the court recognized its attorneys were entitled to reimbursement of their fees.

"If the state of Indiana continues to pass unconstitutional legislation we will continue to challenge them in court and it will continue to be the taxpayers left paying the bill," Greer said.

The attorney general's office declined to specifically address the judge's order to pay PPINK's legal fees in its statement on the case.

"In light of the fetal remains discovered in Illinois, we are especially grateful that the Supreme Court reversed the district court's earlier decision that purported to invalidate Indiana's fetal-remains law."

An analysis of state spending records by The Times shows Indiana paid more than $3 million to the ACLU between 2011 and 2020 following the group's successful challenges to unconstitutional state laws.

