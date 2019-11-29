MICHIANA SHORES — A LaPorte County lawmaker is being recognized as the best of the best for his work to protect Hoosiers harmed by "revenge porn."
The Indiana Trial Lawyers Association recently named state Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, as its Legislator of the Year for leading the effort to enact Senate Enrolled Act 192 during the 2019 legislative session.
The new law authorizes victims of revenge porn, also known as nonconsensual pornography, to sue for civil damages if their intimate images are shared without consent in order to harass, intimidate, threaten, coerce, embarrass, profit from, or cause physical injury or emotional distress.
"After hearing from a constituent about the unfortunate effects revenge porn has had on her life, I knew our state needed a law to help protect others from this traumatizing experience," Bohacek said.
"It is an honor to have my work on this legislation recognized by ITLA."
The lawyers group also praised Bohacek for sponsoring legislation to punish fraud committed by fertility doctors and for halting a proposal that would have limited benefits for Hoosiers injured by asbestos exposure.
"On behalf of Indiana trial lawyers and the Hoosiers we represent in courthouses across our state, it is an honor and pleasure to recognize Sen. Mike Bohacek as the Indiana Trial Lawyer Association's Legislator of the Year," said Tom Hamer, ITLA president. "Sen. Bohacek's dedication to doing what is fair and right has made him an invaluable member of the General Assembly and we are grateful for his service."
The ITLA Legislator of the Year is selected by the group's board of directors on behalf of its nearly 1,000 attorney members working throughout the state to promote open access to the courts and equal protection under the law.