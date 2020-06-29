Hoosier U.S. senator joins effort to make Juneteenth a federal holiday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of Indiana's two U.S. senators is backing a bipartisan proposal to establish June 19 — Juneteenth — as an annual federal holiday.

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., has signed on as an original cosponsor to Senate Bill 4019 making "Juneteenth National Independence Day" a legal public holiday.

"The designation of Juneteenth as a federal holiday is long overdue," Young said.

"The Juneteenth National Independence Day Act is an important step in recognizing how far we have come, and how far we still must go in the fight for equality."

Altogether, 48 Democratic and Republican senators are cosponsors of the plan, including U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, both D-Ill.

Indiana's other senator, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., has not agreed to cosponsor the Juneteenth legislation, which is awaiting action by the Republican-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee.

A similar proposal, House Bill 7232, is pending in the Democratic-controlled House.