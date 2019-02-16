INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier veterans groups this week recognized state Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage, for his continuing advocacy efforts at the Statehouse on behalf of former military service members.
Moseley, who served in the Army National Guard, was presented the "Service Before Self" award during the fifth annual Indiana Military Veterans Legislative Day ceremony.
The award honors Indiana lawmakers who support the state's veterans community and put civil service ahead of their own needs.
"It is critical that we take care of those who have risked their lives to protect our country," Moseley said.
"We cannot ask our fellow Hoosiers to dedicate their lives to serving our country without dedicating ours to serving them."
This session Moseley is sponsoring House Bill 1077 to provide disabled veterans living in rental properties a $3,000 deduction on their state income taxes, instead of just the $1,000 income deduction available to all Hoosier renters.
His prior legislative accomplishments on behalf of veterans include extending state veterans benefits to former National Guard members, and leading the effort to enact Indiana's 2016 "stolen valor" law, making it a crime to falsely claim veteran status to obtain a discount or other benefit.