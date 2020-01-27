Hoosier veterans present Hammond state senator 'Service Before Self' award

An Air Force veteran who has represented north Lake County in the Indiana Senate for nearly four decades was honored Monday at the Statehouse.
State Sen. Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond, was presented the "Service Before Self" award in recognition of his military service during the Korean War, and his public service in the years that followed, during the annual Indiana Military and Veterans Legislative Day.
Mrvan said he was honored to receive the award from people, like him, who have a personal understanding of the issues affecting Hoosiers and Americans who have served in the military.
"Because of my experiences and my great respect for the people who sacrifice so much to protect our country, I have been an unwavering advocate for veterans throughout my career," Mrvan said.
"I truly appreciate this recognition of the work I have accomplished on behalf of our brave veterans, and I will continue to support legislation that aims to benefit Hoosiers that serve."
Separately, the Indiana House unanimously voted to designate U.S. 20 in Mrvan's hometown of Hammond, and across the entire 163-mile width of Indiana, as the "Indiana Medal of Honor Highway," in recognition of Indiana's current and future Medal of Honor recipients.
According to state Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, the state of Oregon already has proclaimed its 451-mile stretch of U.S. 20 as a Medal of Honor Highway.
Zent's House Concurrent Resolution 11, which now goes to the Senate, urges the Indiana Department of Transportation to do the same in the hope of creating a single highway across America honoring service members who act "with conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity, above and beyond the call of duty at risk of one's life during combat with an enemy of the United States."
Emilio De La Garza Jr., of East Chicago, and Daniel Bruce, of Michigan City, are the two most recent Region recipients of the Medal of Honor.
Both used their bodies during the Vietnam War to absorb the explosion from an enemy grenade, saving the other men in their platoon.
William Windrich, of Hammond, also earned the Medal of Honor during the Korean War, while John Whitehead and Thomas Graham, both of Westville, were honored for their service in the Civil War.
All five are enshrined on the South Shore Wall of Legends at the Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond, which is located approximately 4 miles south of U.S. 20.