Hoosier veterans present Hammond state senator 'Service Before Self' award

An Air Force veteran who has represented north Lake County in the Indiana Senate for nearly four decades was honored Monday at the Statehouse.

State Sen. Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond, was presented the "Service Before Self" award in recognition of his military service during the Korean War, and his public service in the years that followed, during the annual Indiana Military and Veterans Legislative Day.

Mrvan said he was honored to receive the award from people, like him, who have a personal understanding of the issues affecting Hoosiers and Americans who have served in the military.

"Because of my experiences and my great respect for the people who sacrifice so much to protect our country, I have been an unwavering advocate for veterans throughout my career," Mrvan said.

"I truly appreciate this recognition of the work I have accomplished on behalf of our brave veterans, and I will continue to support legislation that aims to benefit Hoosiers that serve."

Separately, the Indiana House unanimously voted to designate U.S. 20 in Mrvan's hometown of Hammond, and across the entire 163-mile width of Indiana, as the "Indiana Medal of Honor Highway," in recognition of Indiana's current and future Medal of Honor recipients.

