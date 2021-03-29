Hoosiers 30 and older now can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

Hoosiers 30 and older can get a head-start on making an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine a couple of days before the shot is available to all Indiana residents 16 and older.
The Indiana Department of Health announced it lowered the minimum vaccine eligibility age to 30 from 40 Monday to give the 840,000 Hoosiers between those ages more time to select an appointment that works with their schedules.
Appointments to receive the free vaccine must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
In most cases, the available vaccine appointments extend over the next several weeks to align with anticipated deliveries of vaccine supply to Indiana, according to the state health agency.
COVID-19 immunizations can be scheduled at any of 532 sites across the state, including hospitals, clinics, local health departments and some retail pharmacies. Each site sets its own hours and days of service. Vaccine recipients must be Indiana residents and proof of address may be required.
The health department recommends individuals seeking the earliest available appointment to consider searching the site for available dates and times at locations outside their home town or county.
In Northwest Indiana, there are 33 immunization sites in Lake County, seven in Porter County, eight in LaPorte County, one in Newton County and four in Jasper County.
The state is expecting a surge in vaccine supply from the federal government that will enable Indiana in April to operate more mass vaccination sites, mobile vaccine events, immunization days at large employers, and expanded vaccine service to homebound Hoosiers.
The first such event is this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where 6,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available each day on April 1-3, 13-18 and 24-30 to anyone in the state who makes an appointment through the ourshot.in.gov website.
At this time, age is the only eligibility factor for general distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb last week announced all Hoosiers 16 and older can sign up to receive the vaccine starting Wednesday.
The vaccine is not currently authorized for use in those younger than 16. Only the Pfizer vaccine may be injected into 16- to 18-year-olds.
Any adult Hoosier already can receive the vaccine if they are employed in health care, public safety or education, a nursing home resident, or invited by the Indiana Department of Health due to a specific medical condition.
State data show more than 2.7 million Hoosiers have been injected with one dose of the FDA-authorized vaccines, and some 1.1 Indiana residents are considered fully protected against hospitalization and death due to COVID-19.
Democratic President Joe Biden has set a goal of having all Americans at least eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in all 50 states by May 1, even if the actual immunizations take place after that date.