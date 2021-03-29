Hoosiers 30 and older now can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

Hoosiers 30 and older can get a head-start on making an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine a couple of days before the shot is available to all Indiana residents 16 and older.

The Indiana Department of Health announced it lowered the minimum vaccine eligibility age to 30 from 40 Monday to give the 840,000 Hoosiers between those ages more time to select an appointment that works with their schedules.

Appointments to receive the free vaccine must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.

In most cases, the available vaccine appointments extend over the next several weeks to align with anticipated deliveries of vaccine supply to Indiana, according to the state health agency.

COVID-19 immunizations can be scheduled at any of 532 sites across the state, including hospitals, clinics, local health departments and some retail pharmacies. Each site sets its own hours and days of service. Vaccine recipients must be Indiana residents and proof of address may be required.

The health department recommends individuals seeking the earliest available appointment to consider searching the site for available dates and times at locations outside their home town or county.