Hoosiers 60 and older now eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine

Hoosiers age 60 and older now can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The State Department of Health announced Tuesday it expects the federal government to continue delivering a sufficient number of vaccine doses in coming weeks to drop the minimum eligibility age to 60 from 65.

Appointments to receive the free immunization must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.

A friend or family member may make an appointment on behalf of a person age 60 and older. But the person registered will be required to provide photo identification before he or she is given the COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments can be scheduled at 380 sites across the state, including hospitals, clinics, local health departments and some retail pharmacies. Each site sets its own hours and days of service.

In Northwest Indiana, there are 20 immunization sites in Lake County, five in Porter County, eight in LaPorte County, and one each in Newton and Jasper counties.

At this time, age is the only eligibility factor for general distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana.