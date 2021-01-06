Hoosiers 80 and older can make COVID-19 vaccine appointments starting Friday

The website allows any person in a qualifying age group who lives or works in Indiana to select a site that works best for their schedule.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said state health officials decided to distribute the vaccine by age group, beginning at age 80, to be both methodical about the process and focused on getting the vaccine to the most vulnerable Hoosiers at risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19.

The governor said individuals age 80 and older make up just 3.8% of the state's population but account for more than 19% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 52% of coronavirus deaths in the state.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hoosiers age 60 and older comprise 22.5% of the Indiana's population, 64.1% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 93.3% of deaths, he said.

"What we're trying to do is get there as quickly as we can having the inventory, or the volume, the doses, on hand, and then getting them out to all 92 counties and multiple sites, and ultimately into the arm," Holcomb said.

Hoosier health officials said they considered mass vaccination sites like other states are using. But given the limited availability of vaccine doses and the desire to avoid large crowds gathering in one place, particularly in Indiana's winter weather, they decided to employ 15-minute vaccine appointments instead.