Hoosiers 80 and older can make COVID-19 vaccine appointments starting Friday

All Hoosiers age 80 and older can begin making appointments Friday to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as Indiana expands the availability of coronavirus protection beyond its health care workers and nursing home residents.
State officials said individuals age 70-79, and then age 60-69, will be next in line. Though no vaccine start dates have been set for those age groups since it depends on how many doses the state receives from the federal government and how many Hoosiers choose to receive the shot.
The 257,000 Indiana residents age 80 and older can self-register for a vaccine appointment starting at 8 a.m. Region time Friday by going to the website ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211 for assistance in setting an appointment and securing transportation.
WATCH NOW: Gov. Eric Holcomb coronavirus press conference for Jan. 6, 2021
A friend or family member also can make an appointment on behalf of a qualifying individual. But the person registered will be required to provide photo identification before they'll be given the COVID-19 immunization.
The vaccine will be available at no cost at 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 counties will have at least one vaccine site.
The website allows any person in a qualifying age group who lives or works in Indiana to select a site that works best for their schedule.
Gov. Eric Holcomb said state health officials decided to distribute the vaccine by age group, beginning at age 80, to be both methodical about the process and focused on getting the vaccine to the most vulnerable Hoosiers at risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19.
The governor said individuals age 80 and older make up just 3.8% of the state's population but account for more than 19% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 52% of coronavirus deaths in the state.
Hoosiers age 60 and older comprise 22.5% of the Indiana's population, 64.1% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 93.3% of deaths, he said.
"What we're trying to do is get there as quickly as we can having the inventory, or the volume, the doses, on hand, and then getting them out to all 92 counties and multiple sites, and ultimately into the arm," Holcomb said.
Hoosier health officials said they considered mass vaccination sites like other states are using. But given the limited availability of vaccine doses and the desire to avoid large crowds gathering in one place, particularly in Indiana's winter weather, they decided to employ 15-minute vaccine appointments instead.
"Our goal is to get a vaccine to everyone who wants one as quickly as possible," said Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for the State Department of Health. "But this rollout will take time."
Weaver said as of Tuesday morning more than 128,000 Hoosiers have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 585 individuals have been given both doses and are fully vaccinated.
Another 300,000 Indiana health care workers and nursing home residents already are scheduled to receive the vaccine by the end of the month, out of some 500,000 individuals in priority groups invited to receive the vaccine, she said.
In the meantime, Holcomb reminded Hoosiers to continue wearing a face mask, following social distancing guidelines, and maintaining good hygiene and cleanliness to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19.
"We have to continue to practice good public health measures," Holcomb said. "Vigilance is just as key as the vaccine is."