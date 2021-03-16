Hoosiers age 45 and up now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Hoosiers age 45 and older now can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Indiana Department of Health announced Tuesday it expects to have sufficient vaccine supply in the days and weeks ahead to reduce the state's minimum eligibility age to 45 from 50, even after making all teachers and other elementary and high school personnel eligible Monday to be vaccinated at any Indiana immunization site.

Appointments to receive the free vaccine must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211. There is no walk-in service at any vaccine sites in Indiana.

A friend or family member may make an appointment on behalf of a person age 45 and older. But the person registered must be an Indiana resident and may be required to provide photo identification before he or she is given the COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments can be scheduled at any of 454 sites across the state, including hospitals, clinics, local health departments and some retail pharmacies. Each site sets its own hours and days of service. Individuals seeking the earliest available appointment may want to look beyond their hometown.