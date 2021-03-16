 Skip to main content
Hoosiers age 45 and up now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine administered at AHEPA apartments

Walgreens pharmacist Mindy Keeton, left, pokes the arm of Martha Metts to give the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 11 at the AHEPA apartments in Merrillville.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

Hoosiers age 45 and older now can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Indiana Department of Health announced Tuesday it expects to have sufficient vaccine supply in the days and weeks ahead to reduce the state's minimum eligibility age to 45 from 50, even after making all teachers and other elementary and high school personnel eligible Monday to be vaccinated at any Indiana immunization site.

Appointments to receive the free vaccine must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211. There is no walk-in service at any vaccine sites in Indiana.

A friend or family member may make an appointment on behalf of a person age 45 and older. But the person registered must be an Indiana resident and may be required to provide photo identification before he or she is given the COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments can be scheduled at any of 454 sites across the state, including hospitals, clinics, local health departments and some retail pharmacies. Each site sets its own hours and days of service. Individuals seeking the earliest available appointment may want to look beyond their hometown.

In Northwest Indiana, there are 21 immunization sites in Lake County, six in Porter County, eight in LaPorte County, one in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

There are no remaining appointments available for the mass vaccination clinic set for Saturday and Sunday at Calumet New Tech High School in Gary.

At this time, age is the only eligibility factor for general distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana.

Though Hoosiers of any age can receive the vaccine if they are employed in health care, public safety or education, a nursing home resident, or invited by the Indiana Department of Health due to a specific medical condition.

State data show more than 2.1 million Hoosiers have been injected with one dose of the FDA-authorized vaccines, and some 837,000 Indiana residents are considered fully protected against hospitalization and death due to COVID-19.

Democratic President Joe Biden last week said his goal is to have all Americans at least eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in all 50 states by May 1, even if the actual immunizations take place after that date.

COVID-19: Hoosiers We've Lost

