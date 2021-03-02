Hoosiers age 55 and up now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Moreover, she said people within the 50 to 59 age group are 30-times more likely to die of COVID-19 than people between the ages of 20 to 29, as well as four-times more likely to be hospitalized.

According to the State Department of Health, the FDA-authorized vaccines already have been injected into more than 1 million Indiana health care providers, long-term care facility residents and staff, first responders, and Hoosiers age 60 and up.

In addition, approximately 570,000 Hoosiers have received both doses of the vaccine and are considered fully immunized against COVID-19, according to the state health agency.

Studies show the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are up to 94% effective at preventing COVID-19 infection in adults of all races, ethnicities and genders who receive two doses.

A day and time to get the second dose will be scheduled during the 15-minute appointment where a person receives his or her first vaccine dose. Recipients then will receive reminder messages leading up to their second dose appointment.

The new Johnson and Johnson vaccine requires only a single dose. Studies show it's 85% effective at protecting against severe disease, and no participant in the vaccine trial required hospitalization or died due to COVID-19.