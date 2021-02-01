Hoosiers age 65 and up now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No special consideration is being given to younger Hoosiers in poor health, or individuals working in specific occupations, such as teachers or grocery store workers.

Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said Hoosiers age 65 and older comprise a large share of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, and once Indiana allows immunizations for people age 60 and older nearly everyone at risk of dying from COVID-19 will have had the opportunity to get the vaccine.

"Doses remain limited, so appointments do go quickly. But we are adding appointments as quickly as our supplies allow us to," Box said. "Please remember that these vaccines are available only to eligible Hoosiers and only by appointment."

Data show the FDA-authorized vaccine already has been injected into more than 562,000 Indiana health care providers, long-term care facility residents and staff, public safety officials and Hoosiers age 70 and up.

In addition, approximately 143,000 Hoosiers have received both doses of the vaccine and are considered fully immunized against COVID-19, according to the state health agency.

Studies show the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are up to 94% effective at preventing COVID-19 infection in adults of all races, ethnicities and genders who receive two doses.