Hoosiers age 65 and up now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Hoosiers age 65 and older now can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The State Department of Health announced Monday it expects the federal government to continue delivering a sufficient number of vaccine doses in coming weeks to drop the minimum eligibility age to 65 from 70.
Appointments to receive the free immunization must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
WATCH NOW: Gov. Holcomb COVID-19 press conference for Jan. 27, 2021
A friend or family member may make an appointment on behalf of a person age 65 and older. But the person registered will be required to provide photo identification before he or she is given the COVID-19 vaccine.
Appointments can be scheduled at 258 sites across the state, including hospitals, clinics, local health departments and some retail pharmacies. Each site sets its own hours and days of service.
In Northwest Indiana, there are 14 immunization sites in Lake County, five in Porter County, seven in LaPorte County, and one each in Newton and Jasper counties.
At this time, age is the only eligibility factor for general distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana.
No special consideration is being given to younger Hoosiers in poor health, or individuals working in specific occupations, such as teachers or grocery store workers.
Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said Hoosiers age 65 and older comprise a large share of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, and once Indiana allows immunizations for people age 60 and older nearly everyone at risk of dying from COVID-19 will have had the opportunity to get the vaccine.
"Doses remain limited, so appointments do go quickly. But we are adding appointments as quickly as our supplies allow us to," Box said. "Please remember that these vaccines are available only to eligible Hoosiers and only by appointment."
Data show the FDA-authorized vaccine already has been injected into more than 562,000 Indiana health care providers, long-term care facility residents and staff, public safety officials and Hoosiers age 70 and up.
In addition, approximately 143,000 Hoosiers have received both doses of the vaccine and are considered fully immunized against COVID-19, according to the state health agency.
Studies show the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are up to 94% effective at preventing COVID-19 infection in adults of all races, ethnicities and genders who receive two doses.
A day and time to get the second dose will be scheduled during the 15-minute appointment where a person receives his or her first vaccine dose.
Recipients then will receive reminder messages leading up to their second dose appointment.