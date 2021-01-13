Hoosiers age 70 and up now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Hoosiers age 70 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The State Department of Health announced Wednesday it anticipates receiving sufficient vaccine from the federal government in coming weeks to drop the minimum eligibility age to 70 from 80.

Appointments for the free immunization must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.

A friend or family member may an make an appointment on behalf of an individual age 70 and older. But the person registered will be required to provide photo identification before he or she will be given the COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 counties have at least one vaccine site.

At this time, age is the only eligibility factor for general distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. No special consideration is being given to younger Hoosiers in poor health, state officials said.