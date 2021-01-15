Hoosiers age 70 and up now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said Hoosiers age 70 and up comprise a large share of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, and once Indiana allows immunizations for people age 60 and up nearly everyone at risk of dying from COVID-19 will have had the opportunity to get the vaccine.

"Our goal is to reduce deaths and hospitalizations and that makes this the right approach," Box said. "Our system is working and we are going to stick with it."

Data show the FDA-authorized vaccine already has been injected into more than 220,000 Indiana health care providers, long-term care facility residents and staff, public safety officials and Hoosiers age 80 and up.

More than 455,000 vaccine appointments have been scheduled for the remainder of January, including some 60,000 Hoosiers age 70 and up who registered to receive the vaccine within hours of the eligibility change.

In addition, approximately 41,000 Hoosiers have received both doses of the vaccine and are considered fully immunized against COVID-19, according to the state health agency.

Studies show the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are up to 94% effective at preventing COVID-19 infection in adults of all races, ethnicities and genders who receive two doses.