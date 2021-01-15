Hoosiers age 70 and up now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Hoosiers age 70 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The State Department of Health announced Jan. 13 it expects the federal government to continue delivering a sufficient number of vaccine doses in coming weeks to drop the minimum eligibility age to 70 from 80.
Appointments to receive the free immunization must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
A friend or family member may make an appointment on behalf of an individual age 70 and older. But the person registered will be required to provide photo identification before he or she is given the COVID-19 vaccine.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccine site.
In Northwest Indiana, there are eight immunization sites in Lake County, one in Porter County, two in LaPorte County, and one each in Newton and Jasper counties.
At this time, age is the only eligibility factor for general distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana.
No special consideration is being given to younger Hoosiers in poor health, or individuals working in specific occupations, such as teachers or grocery store workers.
Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said Hoosiers age 70 and up comprise a large share of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, and once Indiana allows immunizations for people age 60 and up nearly everyone at risk of dying from COVID-19 will have had the opportunity to get the vaccine.
"Our goal is to reduce deaths and hospitalizations and that makes this the right approach," Box said. "Our system is working and we are going to stick with it."
Data show the FDA-authorized vaccine already has been injected into more than 220,000 Indiana health care providers, long-term care facility residents and staff, public safety officials and Hoosiers age 80 and up.
More than 455,000 vaccine appointments have been scheduled for the remainder of January, including some 60,000 Hoosiers age 70 and up who registered to receive the vaccine within hours of the eligibility change.
In addition, approximately 41,000 Hoosiers have received both doses of the vaccine and are considered fully immunized against COVID-19, according to the state health agency.
Studies show the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are up to 94% effective at preventing COVID-19 infection in adults of all races, ethnicities and genders who receive two doses.
A day and time to get the second dose will be scheduled during the 15-minute appointment where a person receives their first vaccine dose.
Recipients then will receive reminder messages leading up to their second dose appointment.