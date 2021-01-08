Hoosiers age 80 and up can make COVID-19 vaccine appointment today

Indiana residents age 80 and up can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning at 8 a.m. Region time today.

Appointments for the free immunization must be made online at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 2-1-1.

A friend or family member may an make an appointment on behalf of an individual age 80 and up. But the person registered will be required to provide photo identification before they'll be given the COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 counties have at least one vaccine site.

The FDA-authorized vaccine already has been injected into more than 130,000 Indiana health care providers, long-term care facility residents and public safety officials.

Studies show both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are up to 94% effective at preventing COVID-19 infection in adults of all races, ethnicities and genders who receive two doses.

