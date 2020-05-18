Hoosiers back in public places should consider wearing masks, state health commissioner recommends

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Indiana's top public health official is recommending Hoosiers in public places wear masks, or another mouth and nose covering, now that more people are out and about as the state reopens amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, previously said face masks were not necessary when the governor's stay-at-home order was in effect, since Hoosiers only were supposed to be around others for very brief periods of time to secure essential supplies.

But with retailers, and now restaurants, open at 50% capacity across Northwest Indiana, and nearly the entire state, Box is urging Hoosiers to consider wearing a mask in public to protect themselves and those around them from COVID-19.

"Cloth face coverings can help prevent you from spreading the virus to others," Box said. "You might not know that you have COVID-19 because you may have no symptoms. We've seen a significant amount of (the virus) spread from asymptomatic individuals in our state and across the United States."

"Here's another way to look at it: My mask protects you and your mask protects me."

Box said, unlike Illinois, leaders in Indiana did not consider mandating every person wear a mask every time they're in a public place.