INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier voters are on the precipice of losing the right to directly choose who they want to administer education policy in Indiana.
The Republican-controlled House voted 70-29 Thursday, largely along party lines, to never again put the office of state superintendent of public instruction on the ballot for a four-year term.
Instead, under House Bill 1005, the governor elected in 2020 would appoint an Indiana secretary of education, who'd serve at the pleasure of the governor and be answerable only to the governor.
House Speaker Brian Bosma, R-Indianapolis, sponsor of the proposal, said the change would ensure actions taken by the Department of Education are aligned to the governor's education agenda — an outcome sought by past leaders of both political parties for decades.
But state Rep. Matt Pierce, D-Bloomington, cautioned that while the change may produce some efficiencies, the state will lose an important independent voice on education, one that often sets lawmakers straight when their ideas are impractical for Indiana schools.
The proposal, which is supported by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, now goes to the Republican-controlled Senate.
State Superintendent Jennifer McCormick, a Republican elected in 2016, announced last year that she would not seek re-election in 2020, due in part to the likelihood that this legislation will be enacted.