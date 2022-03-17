Hoosiers' enhanced SNAP benefits now set to expire at end of May

Hoosier families receiving enhanced federal food aid due to the COVID-19 pandemic will lose the extra monthly benefit at the end of May, instead of mid-April, according to the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration.

Under House Enrolled Act 1001, FSSA Secretary Dr. Daniel Rusyniak is permitted until April 16 to request the federal government maintain emergency allotments for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households in Indiana.

Doing so, as he intends, will continue the enhanced SNAP benefits for the remainder of April and all of May, according to federal regulations.

The extra SNAP funds then will disappear in June, and SNAP allotments, just as before the pandemic, solely will be based on eligibility factors, such as household size, income and allowable deductions.

Many households still will receive more SNAP funds than prior to the pandemic due to a 40 cents per person, per meal permanent increase to SNAP benefits that took effect Oct. 1, 2021.

However, the total SNAP payment for most Hoosiers will be less than the pandemic peak, since families no longer automatically will be provided the maximum benefit available for their household size — an enhancement that was contingent on Indiana continuing its COVID-19 public health emergency.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb rescinded the state of emergency March 4 hours after signing House Enrolled Act 1001 into law.

The measure allows Indiana to continue receiving all federal COVID-19 funding as long as it's available, except enhanced SNAP benefits.

Republican state lawmakers said the early SNAP cutoff will show the federal government Indiana doesn't support reckless deficit spending and inflationary monetary policies.

