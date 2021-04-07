Hoosiers' faith may be put to the test if another pandemic strikes Indiana

Other critics of the plan said the Legislature is setting up regular churchgoers to be the first to die if another easily transmissible airborne virus similar to COVID-19 comes along.

“I’m trying to figure out if this is designed to protect institutions or to protect people, because it does not protect people,” said state Rep. Ed Delaney, D-Indianapolis. “The people who are going to those churches are not being given the protection that the same person would be if they tried to go into any other gathering.”

Separately, state lawmakers also are close to finalizing Senate Bill 5, which creates a process for local elected officials to override any enforcement action taken by a county or city health officer during an emergency.

It also mandates any rules issued by a county or city health officer during an emergency that are more stringent than state guidelines cannot take effect without the consent of the county or city legislative body that oversees the health officer.

State Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne, the sponsor, said the legislation ensures the extraordinary power of local health officers in an emergency is checked by an elected body to ensure actions taken by the health officer reflect the will of the people.