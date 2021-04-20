 Skip to main content
Hoosiers have another opportunity to shape Indiana's redistricting process
Hoosiers across the state have another opportunity this week to say what they think of their current voting districts and to recommend standards for lawmakers to follow when redrawing Indiana's congressional, House and Senate districts later this year.

The Indiana Citizens Redistricting Commission is hosting a statewide virtual public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Region time Thursday, following similar events previously held in each of the state's nine congressional districts.

"From Gary to Evansville, we've heard from voters who are frustrated by districts that were drawn in 2011 to serve the interests of politicians, not voters," said Julia Vaughn, policy director of Common Cause Indiana and leader of All IN for Democracy.

"The ICRC will show that a politically balanced group of citizens working transparently and in cooperation with citizens can devise districts that will serve the public interest, not the interests of politicians. We need more people involved in the conversation. If the legislature won’t draw fair maps, we will."

Individuals can register for the free event by clicking on the Indiana Citizens Redistricting Commission link at the bottom of the allinfordemocracy.org website.

