Hoosiers invited to be part of the future history of coronavirus in Indiana
Hoosiers invited to be part of the future history of coronavirus in Indiana

The Indiana Historical Society is asking Hoosiers to submit writings, photos, drawings, paintings and short videos conveying the experience of living in Indiana amid the chaos of coronavirus.

No one knows when or how the coronavirus pandemic will end, or even what daily life will be like on the other side.

But the Indiana Historical Society is confident future generations will want to learn about this unprecedented period, where nearly everything was shut down and Hoosiers were ordered to stay at home to protect themselves and others from a new, contagious virus.

To that end, the Indianapolis institution that has chronicled Indiana life and history since 1830 is asking Hoosiers to share materials that tell the story of how they and their families are getting through the "new normal" in the age of COVID-19.

In particular, the historical society is seeking writings, photos, drawings, paintings and short videos conveying the experience of living in Indiana at a time of tremendous uncertainty, economic hardships, and shuttered schools and universities.

"Items in our collection let us hear the voices and see the people from our past who are living all the ranges of human experience and emotion," the museum said in its call for materials.

"Through the items we collect, we can understand their joys and disappointments, as well as their achievements and failings. And yes, we can even understand the seemingly dull tasks of everyday life — what the weather was like, the neighborhood gossip or what someone ate for dinner."

Individuals can submit materials of up 100 megabytes to the Indiana Historical Society by following the embedded link in this story on nwi.com.

Submitters must be age 18 or older, detail where and when the items were created, and agree to allow the historical society to add the items to its collections and use them as the organization sees fit.

"Future researchers and visitors to the Indiana Historical Society will have you to thank for sharing a part of your lives with them as they work to understand our current lived experience," the society said.

