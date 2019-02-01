INDIANAPOLIS — It's not quite winning the lottery, but Hoosiers last year collectively got back $61 million from forgotten bank accounts, stock dividends, insurance proceeds, product refunds, rental deposits and other unclaimed property.
The Indiana attorney general's office, which administers the state's unclaimed property system, said that was $2.1 million more than Hoosiers received in 2017.
"We take this role very seriously and work aggressively every single day to return unclaimed property to its rightful owners," said Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr.
Hoosiers can conduct a free search for any unclaimed property attached to their names at the website: indianaunclaimed.gov.
Last year, the attorney general's office upgraded its internal processing system, so Hoosiers who find unclaimed property listed on the website can file an electronic request for their money.
Staffers from the attorney general's office also hold unclaimed property events across the state throughout the year where Hoosiers can receive search assistance and immediately file a claim.
But despite returning $61 million last year, the unclaimed property keeps pouring in.
The attorney general's office said in 2018 it took possession of $126 million in forgotten money belonging to Hoosiers.
That was $29 million more than it received in 2017, even though businesses and organizations holding potential unclaimed property are expected to make every possible effort to contact the owner before reporting the assets to the state where the owner was last known to reside.
In Illinois, unclaimed property is administered by the state treasurer's office, which also offers a free, online search and claim tool at: icash.illinoistreasurer.gov.