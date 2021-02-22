Hoosiers may get to carry handguns in public without a license

The Republican-controlled House agreed Monday to flip the process for who is allowed to carry a handgun in public places in Indiana.

Instead of requiring eligible Hoosiers to obtain a handgun carry permit from the police, the House voted 65-31 to allow any handgun owner to automatically have their gun with them at all times without the police background check, fingerprinting and fees currently required by Indiana statutes.

If House Bill 1369 becomes law, Indiana would be the 18th state to enact so-called “constitutional carry,” based on the idea that the federal and state constitutions bar any impediments to the right to bear arms.

“We’re talking about the lawful person who has to jump through significant hoops where permits are not available in a few days; it’s more like months,” said state Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, the sponsor.

The measure provides that convicted felons, fugitives, individuals not legally present in the United States, people convicted of domestic violence or criminal stalking, adjudicated mentally defective, dishonorably discharged from the military or National Guard, and individuals under the age of 18 still may not carry a handgun in public.