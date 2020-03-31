You are the owner of this article.
Hoosiers needing extra cash can search Indiana's unclaimed property database
Hoosiers needing extra cash during the COVID-19 pandemic can check Indiana's unclaimed property database to see if the state is holding money for them from forgotten bank accounts, stock dividends, insurance proceeds, product refunds, rental deposits or other sources.

Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr., who oversees the state's unclaimed property program, said anyone in Indiana struggling financially following a coronavirus-related layoff or furlough may get some good news by doing an unclaimed property search.

"While there isn't property available to everyone, a quick search on our website could potentially improve a difficult situation. It’s worth a look," Hill said.

To check for unclaimed property, go to the free website indianaunclaimed.gov and click "Search Unclaimed Properties."

If the database shows money owed to you or a family member, a claim for the money can immediately be filed online. Previously submitted claims also can be tracked on the website.

Every week, the attorney general's Unclaimed Property Division returns, on average, more than $1 million to Hoosiers.

So far this year more than $14.7 million in unclaimed property has been given back to its rightful owners.

"Any Hoosier who is struggling financially due to this public health emergency should search Indiana Unclaimed to see if there are unclaimed funds waiting for them," Hill said.

