 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hoosiers needing extra cash can search Indiana's unclaimed property database
alert top story urgent

Hoosiers needing extra cash can search Indiana's unclaimed property database

{{featured_button_text}}
Indiana Unclaimed image
Provided

Hoosiers needing some extra cash after the holidays can check Indiana's unclaimed property database to see if the state is holding money for them from forgotten bank accounts, stock dividends, insurance proceeds, product refunds, rental deposits or other sources.

Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr., who oversees the state's unclaimed property program, said any current or former Indiana resident might find money listed under their name, so it's worth a look.

"Millions of dollars are just waiting to be claimed, so take a few minutes this holiday season to search for unclaimed property in your name," Hill said.

For example, former Gov. Mike Pence, whose job as vice president of the United States ends Jan. 20, has $8.40 waiting to be claimed from a Bureau of Motor Vehicles refund he never collected.

To check for unclaimed property, go to the free website indianaunclaimed.gov, click "Claim Yours," and enter your name.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

If the database shows money owed to you or a family member, a claim for the money can immediately be filed online. Previously submitted claims also can be tracked on the website.

Every week, the attorney general's Unclaimed Property Division returns, on average, more than $1 million to Hoosiers.

So far this year more than $52.6 million in unclaimed property has been given back to its rightful owners.

"This pandemic has changed how we connect Hoosiers with their unclaimed property, but we remain undeterred in our mission to serve the people of Indiana and we will continue to adjust our practices as necessary," Hill said.

Gallery: Pets of the week: Meet Tiger

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: NWI reacts to Joe Biden's election victory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts