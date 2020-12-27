Hoosiers needing extra cash can search Indiana's unclaimed property database

Hoosiers needing some extra cash after the holidays can check Indiana's unclaimed property database to see if the state is holding money for them from forgotten bank accounts, stock dividends, insurance proceeds, product refunds, rental deposits or other sources.

Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr., who oversees the state's unclaimed property program, said any current or former Indiana resident might find money listed under their name, so it's worth a look.

"Millions of dollars are just waiting to be claimed, so take a few minutes this holiday season to search for unclaimed property in your name," Hill said.

For example, former Gov. Mike Pence, whose job as vice president of the United States ends Jan. 20, has $8.40 waiting to be claimed from a Bureau of Motor Vehicles refund he never collected.

To check for unclaimed property, go to the free website indianaunclaimed.gov, click "Claim Yours," and enter your name.

If the database shows money owed to you or a family member, a claim for the money can immediately be filed online. Previously submitted claims also can be tracked on the website.