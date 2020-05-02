Hoosiers still can electronically file their income taxes for free

Hoosiers taking advantage of this year's July 15 income tax filing deadline — moved from April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic — still can use Indiana's free electronic filing program to prepare and submit both their federal and state tax returns.
More than 94,000 Indiana taxpayers already have filed their 2019 tax returns using INfreefile, a 7% increase compared to last year, according to the Department of Revenue.
The INfreefile program allows individuals with a 2019 adjusted gross income of $69,000 or less to file their federal and state taxes electronically at no cost.
"We want to continue to remind Hoosiers that INfreefile is still available, and is a great filing option for qualified individuals who can use this program," said Kevin Gulley, DOR chief information officer.
Taxpayers can learn more about the program and connect to the six DOR-approved vendors at the website: freefile.dor.in.gov.
"Electronic filing has a long list of benefits including refunds being processed significantly faster than paper-filed returns, fewer errors and the ability to file anytime day or night from the comfort of your own home," Gulley said.
"DOR processes electronically-submitted returns and issues refunds in as little as 11 days."
Hoosiers with questions or concerns about INfreefile or their individual income taxes also can visit the state revenue agency website at dor.in.gov, or call DOR customer service at 317-232-2240, between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Region time Monday through Friday.
