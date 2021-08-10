Hoosiers visiting Chicago should be vaccinated or test negative for COVID-19, city officials say

Chicago health officials are recommending any person visiting the city from Indiana either be vaccinated against the coronavirus or test negative for COVID-19 up to 72 hours prior to their visit.

Indiana is among 31 states now listed on Chicago's COVID-19 Travel Advisory because each has a COVID-19 infection rate greater than 15 cases per 100,000 residents.

All of Illinois' neighboring states are included in the advisory, along with all of the southern and far western states, Maryland, and New York.

The Chicago travel advisory imposes no requirements on fully vaccinated individuals other than to follow standard COVID-19 prevention protocols, including wearing a face mask in public places.

However, unvaccinated individuals unable or unwilling to be tested for COVID-19, or who test positive for the virus, are directed to quarantine for 10 days after arriving in Chicago to minimize the potential spread of the coronavirus.