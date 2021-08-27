 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hoosiers warned about recent data breach
alert urgent

Hoosiers warned about recent data breach

Rokita

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita

 Darron Cummings, Associated Press

Following a data breach this month at Eskenazi Health of Indianapolis, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita warns Hoosiers to watch out for suspicious activity with their accounts and personal information.

"The time shortly after a breach is a prime opportunity for hackers and scammers to exploit and sell the information they have stolen," he said in a prepared release.

"Our office's Data Privacy and Identity Theft Unit is prepared to direct consumers to data theft resources to combat further damage and prevent additional harm if they become victims of scammers and fraud," Rokita said.

Valpo-area man paid Iowa mom to have sex with her 8-year-old son on video, police say

He suggested the following tips to consumers:

• Be on the lookout for any suspicious activity on bank account, credit cards, and investment and retirement accounts.

• Change the passwords on all existing accounts. A password of at least 12 letters, numbers and symbols, with at least two capital letters, two numbers and two special characters is best.

• Use a password manager to keep track of passwords and use two-factor authentication whenever available.

• Request copies of credit reports from all three major credit reporting agencies from annualcreditreport.com. The credit reporting agencies are permitting consumers to request a free credit report each week.

• Consider freezing credit information. The credit freezes are free and will help prevent new accounts from being opened in a consumer's name.

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

Any suspected fraud, identity theft, scams or scam attempts can be reported to the attorney general's office by visiting indianaconsumer.com or by calling 1-800-382-5516.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Refugee agencies scrambling to help Afghans

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts