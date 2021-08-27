Hoosiers warned about recent data breach

Following a data breach this month at Eskenazi Health of Indianapolis, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita warns Hoosiers to watch out for suspicious activity with their accounts and personal information.

"The time shortly after a breach is a prime opportunity for hackers and scammers to exploit and sell the information they have stolen," he said in a prepared release.

"Our office's Data Privacy and Identity Theft Unit is prepared to direct consumers to data theft resources to combat further damage and prevent additional harm if they become victims of scammers and fraud," Rokita said.

He suggested the following tips to consumers:

• Be on the lookout for any suspicious activity on bank account, credit cards, and investment and retirement accounts.

• Change the passwords on all existing accounts. A password of at least 12 letters, numbers and symbols, with at least two capital letters, two numbers and two special characters is best.

• Use a password manager to keep track of passwords and use two-factor authentication whenever available.