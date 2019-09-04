CROWN POINT — "Hope" was the word of the day at the Lake County Government Center Tuesday as leaders of every county department, except Michael B. Brown, the perpetually absent county recorder, presented their 2020 spending requests to the seven-member county council.
They ranged the gamut from new tasers for deputy sheriffs to permission for the county parks to hire a professional horticulturist to additional funding for the disposal of outdated electronic products and a new van to safely transport wayward pets picked up by animal control.
Then there were the somewhat mandatory proposed spending increases: a federally required engine overhaul for the sheriff's department helicopter; extra funds for additional body bags and other supplies at the coroner's office; and bringing on three new county employees to maintain the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems at a lower cost than the previous HVAC contractor.
Finally, nearly every department head requested pay raises of between 2% and 10% for employees who, they insisted, haven't seen meaningful pay hikes since before the 2008-09 Great Recession tanked revenue at all levels of government.
Come Thursday, however, when budget officials unveil the county's preliminary spending plan, the word likely to be heard most often will be "nope."
"We have very limited funding; very possibly reduced funding from prior years," said Council President Ted Bilski, D-Hobart.
That's because 2020 is the first year Lake County will be fully subject to state-mandated property tax caps, following the expiration of a temporary exclusion of the county's significant debt incurred prior to 2008 from the tax rate limits of 1% of assessed value on residences, 2% on rental property and farmland and 3% on business and industrial property.
Bilski said uncertainty over how that will play out, as well as the always variable property tax collection rate, is likely to prompt the Democratic-controlled council to be exceedingly conservative when it comes to new spending — despite the departmental wish lists.
"Somehow you have to take all that, prioritize it, and say what's going to be the best thing to provide the services to the folks," Bilski said. "Our goal is working to be as balanced as we possibly can with no tax increase."
To that end, the council endorsed an agreement between the sheriff's office and the union representing corrections officers that would switch jail staffers to 8-hour shifts from 12-hour shifts, reducing the need for mandatory overtime and its associated costs.
Sheriff Oscar Martinez said the change, which still must be approved by the county commissioners, could be the final step in ending biannual federal inspections of the jail under a 2011 consent decree. The decree was imposed after conditions were found to be so poor, including numerous inmate injuries and suicides, as well as infectious disease outbreaks, that they were deemed to be civil rights violations.