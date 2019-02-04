INDIANAPOLIS — Every piece of legislation is important to somebody.
That's the argument state Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, made Thursday to members of the House when he asked their approval for what may be one of the least important proposals considered this year at the Statehouse.
House Bill 1462, co-sponsored by Smaltz and state Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson, would allow wine and liquor to be sold from golf carts on Indiana golf courses, instead of only alcoholic malt beverages, such as beer.
Smaltz said he understands the prohibition against golf cart wine and liquor sales may not be as rigorously enforced as other state alcohol statutes.
But that's all the more reason to change the law, so golf courses holding three-way alcohol permits can sell beer, wine and liquor across their entire properties, instead of just in the clubhouse, he said.
Smaltz also touted the bipartisan nature of his proposal in an effort to win votes.
"The word 'malt' is all we're taking out — four letters. So I took the first two letters, Rep. Austin took the other two letters and we're going to hopefully get this done," Smaltz said.
In the end, 92 state representatives voted in favor of the measure. Four were opposed.
It now goes to the Senate.