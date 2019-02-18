INDIANAPOLIS — It's now up to the Indiana Senate to decide whether the town of Griffith is allowed an extra year to complete its exit from Calumet Township, by joining either North or St. John townships.
On Monday, the House voted 89-9 to approve House Bill 1177 extending the Griffith township transfer deadline to November 2020, instead of this November.
Griffith citizens last year voted to secede from Calumet Township, due in part to the township's highest-in-the-state poor relief property tax rate; the revenue from which mostly is paid by, but not spent on, Griffith residents.
But current law requires Griffith to remain in Calumet Township if it is unsuccessful at joining a neighboring township within one year, and, so far, both North and St. John townships have shown little interest in absorbing Griffith.
State Rep. Kevin Mahan, R-Hartford City, chairman of the House Government and Regulatory Reform Committee that added the Griffith language to a general township finance measure, said there's really no harm in extending what he described as an "arbitrary" deadline.
"All we're doing is saying, 'Listen, we're going to take this to two years,'" Mahan said. "Things just didn't quite get worked out."
The extra time also eliminates the General Assembly's need, for now, to consider if, instead of remaining in Calumet Township, Griffith could become its own township; a proposal filed by state Reps. Chris Chyung, D-Dyer, and Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster, in House Bill 1227.
State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, is Senate sponsor of the House-approved Griffith measure.