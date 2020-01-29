House approves $500 fine for Indiana drivers caught holding or using mobile device

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, voted in the favor of the proposal. But he said it also should punish pedestrians, especially students at Indiana University Northwest in Gary, who regularly look at their phones instead of paying attention to traffic while crossing Broadway.

"We've got situations where pedestrians walk into cars because they're texting and walking," Smith said.

The only lawmaker to speak against the measure, state Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, said he agrees with the cause. He just thinks it, along with hiking the smoking age to 21, smacks of too much government intrusion into people's lives.

"It seems like we're going further and further down the path of taking over individual decision making," Lucas said.

It technically already is illegal in Indiana, under a 2011 statute, for drivers to type, transmit, or read email or text messages while their vehicles are in motion. Holding a phone to talk is not banned.

In 2016, however, a federal appellate court essentially neutered that law, since the court said police almost never can tell whether a driver is illegally texting, or using a phone to check the weather, look at a photo or use an app — none of which is prohibited.