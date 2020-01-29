House approves $500 fine for Indiana drivers caught holding or using mobile device

The oft-repeated demand to "hang up and drive" is likely to become much more than bumper sticker fodder in the Hoosier State.
The Indiana House voted 86-10 Wednesday in favor of legislation that would prohibit drivers from using, or even holding, a mobile phone or similar device while their vehicle is in motion.
House Bill 1070, which now goes to the Senate, still allows drivers to use hands-free devices while operating a car or truck.
But a driver who holds a phone to talk, text, browse the internet, access an electronic map, or uses the device for nearly any other reason — and gets nabbed by police — would be subject to a fine of up to $500 if the proposal becomes law.
"Distracted driving takes the lives of at least nine Americans every single day," said state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, a sponsor. "No social media notification or text message is worth risking your life or someone else's."
Co-sponsor state Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster, agreed. She said the practice of not holding or using a phone while driving needs to become as common for motorists as putting on a seat belt.
"It's not going to happen overnight. It's difficult to end doing something," she said. "But it sends a message to our kids who are learning to drive that this is not OK."
State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, voted in the favor of the proposal. But he said it also should punish pedestrians, especially students at Indiana University Northwest in Gary, who regularly look at their phones instead of paying attention to traffic while crossing Broadway.
"We've got situations where pedestrians walk into cars because they're texting and walking," Smith said.
The only lawmaker to speak against the measure, state Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, said he agrees with the cause. He just thinks it, along with hiking the smoking age to 21, smacks of too much government intrusion into people's lives.
"It seems like we're going further and further down the path of taking over individual decision making," Lucas said.
It technically already is illegal in Indiana, under a 2011 statute, for drivers to type, transmit, or read email or text messages while their vehicles are in motion. Holding a phone to talk is not banned.
In 2016, however, a federal appellate court essentially neutered that law, since the court said police almost never can tell whether a driver is illegally texting, or using a phone to check the weather, look at a photo or use an app — none of which is prohibited.
Under this year's proposal, the only exception to the hands-free requirement is when a driver is using his or her phone to call 911 to report a genuine emergency.