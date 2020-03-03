You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
House approves plan to remove attorney general if his law license is suspended
alert top story urgent

House approves plan to remove attorney general if his law license is suspended

{{featured_button_text}}
Curtis Hill

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill speaks Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 in South Bend.

 Robert Franklin, AP

It's up to the Republican-controlled Indiana Senate to decide whether Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr. should lose his office, and be barred from running for reelection, if his law license is suspended by the Indiana Supreme Court.

The GOP-led House voted 82-14 Tuesday for Senate Bill 178, declaring the attorney general's office vacant if its occupant is prohibited from practicing law for at least 30 days, and disallowing a suspended lawyer from running for attorney general for five years.

Indiana House clarifies consequences if attorney general's law license is suspended

The Senate now has the option of accepting the House's language and advancing it to be signed into law by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who also would fill a vacancy in the attorney general's office.

Or, the Senate can send the legislation to a House-Senate conference committee, where lawmakers from both chambers must work to find compromise terms that can win majority support in both chambers before the General Assembly adjourns for the year March 11.

Federal judge dismisses sexual harassment lawsuit against Curtis Hill

State Rep. Ed Delaney, D-Indianapolis, said no one should doubt what's going on: "This is an impeachment in disguise," he said.

The state's high court is due to decide around May 1 whether to suspend Hill's law license in accordance with the recent recommendation of its disciplinary hearing officer, former Supreme Court Justice Myra Selby.

Officer recommends indefinite suspension of Indiana AG's law license

Selby last month concluded Hill committed four counts of misdemeanor battery when he groped four women, including state Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster, at a March 15, 2018, party in an Indianapolis bar.

Hill repeatedly has denied any wrongdoing in connection with the incident.

Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On assignment in Lake County
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts