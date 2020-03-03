House approves plan to remove attorney general if his law license is suspended

It's up to the Republican-controlled Indiana Senate to decide whether Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr. should lose his office, and be barred from running for reelection, if his law license is suspended by the Indiana Supreme Court.
The GOP-led House voted 82-14 Tuesday for Senate Bill 178, declaring the attorney general's office vacant if its occupant is prohibited from practicing law for at least 30 days, and disallowing a suspended lawyer from running for attorney general for five years.
The Senate now has the option of accepting the House's language and advancing it to be signed into law by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who also would fill a vacancy in the attorney general's office.
Or, the Senate can send the legislation to a House-Senate conference committee, where lawmakers from both chambers must work to find compromise terms that can win majority support in both chambers before the General Assembly adjourns for the year March 11.
State Rep. Ed Delaney, D-Indianapolis, said no one should doubt what's going on: "This is an impeachment in disguise," he said.
The state's high court is due to decide around May 1 whether to suspend Hill's law license in accordance with the recent recommendation of its disciplinary hearing officer, former Supreme Court Justice Myra Selby.
Selby last month concluded Hill committed four counts of misdemeanor battery when he groped four women, including state Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster, at a March 15, 2018, party in an Indianapolis bar.
Hill repeatedly has denied any wrongdoing in connection with the incident.