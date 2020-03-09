House elects new speaker to succeed retiring Bosma

State Rep. Brian Bosma, R-Indianapolis, the longest-serving House speaker in Indiana history, voluntarily gave up his gavel Monday as he prepares to end his 34 years of service in the Legislature.

Bosma was succeeded as chamber leader by state Rep. Todd Huston, R-Fishers, who was elected by acclamation upon the recommendation of House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, to be speaker for the eight months remaining in the 121st General Assembly.

"I feel truly blessed to serve in this body and I'm honored by this position," Huston said in his first speech from the House rostrum.

Huston pledged as speaker to work across the aisle with Democrats to ensure the House always is a place of "thoughtful, spirited debate" over the policies that will make Indiana the best it can be.

"I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues in the House and Senate, and Gov. Eric Holcomb, to fuel Indiana's economic engine, and make our state a destination for all," Huston said.

Huston has represented the northeast suburbs of Indianapolis in the House since 2012. He's a former member of the State Board of Education and the Hamilton Southeastern School Board in Fishers.

