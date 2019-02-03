INDIANAPOLIS — The right of women to vote in the United States only was guaranteed 99 years ago when the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified in 1920 by a sufficient number of state legislatures.
Last Thursday, the women and men currently serving in the Indiana House unanimously agreed the state next year should celebrate the centennial of women's suffrage.
House Bill 1394, which now goes to the Senate, establishes a 17-member Indiana Women's Suffrage Centennial Commission to organize events and activities that explain the women's suffrage movement in the United States and commemorate ratification of the 19th Amendment.
Particular focus is expected to be paid to Hoosier suffragettes and Indiana's place as the 26th state out of the 36 needed to ratify the amendment. Illinois was the first state to approve the amendment.
"I'm a 10th-generation American, but only the third generation of women in my family to be born in a country where women have the right to vote," said state Rep. Christy Stutzman, R-Middlebury.
The women's suffrage commission is project of Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch's office. Though there currently is no funding for the effort in the proposed 2020 state budget.