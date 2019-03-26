"It's not right to not protect people who clearly need protection. It's not right. It's not just. And I'm ashamed today. I'm ashamed to have to vote against a hate crimes bill because it does not protect everyone because we can't add a couple words in to protect everybody." — State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary

______________________________________________

"Nobody will be left out. This applies to every form of hate. It includes every form of hate." — State Rep. Greg Steuerwald, R-Avon, co-sponsor of the legislation

Quote