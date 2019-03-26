INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana House narrowly approved bias crime legislation Tuesday following an emotional debate over whether the proposal provides sufficient protection for Hoosiers often targeted in bias-motivated attacks.
Senate Bill 198 makes it an aggravating factor, for which a judge can impose more than the advisory prison term, if a crime is committed "with bias due to the victim's or the group's real or perceived characteristic, trait, belief, practice, association, or other attribute the court chooses to consider, including but not limited to an attribute described in IC 10-13-3-1."
That Indiana Code reference lists "color, creed, disability, national origin, race, religion and sexual orientation" as specific potential bias crime victims, but it also includes a catchall that applies bias crime protections to a person "associated with any other recognizable group or affiliation."
State Rep. Greg Steuerwald, R-Avon, co-sponsor of the legislation, said it is unquestionable that every Hoosier is covered by the measure, and he insisted he has "every faith in the prosecutors and the courts to apply this aggravator when it's supported by the facts of the case."
"Nobody will be left out," he said. "This applies to every form of hate. It includes every form of hate."
House Democrats, however, repeatedly noted the conspicuous absence of characteristics such as age, ancestry, gender, gender identity and sex from the list of groups in the measure.
"As a woman, I'm really offended by this," said state Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson. "I think this is yet another perpetuation of the discrimination and second-class nature that women in this state are subjected to."
State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary, said it's more than just women excluded from the measure.
She suggested gender specifically was left out so as to avoid giving legal recognition to transgender Hoosiers and those who identify as neither male, nor female — people who often are targeted in hate crimes.
"It's not right to not protect people who clearly need protection. It's not right. It's not just," Hatcher said. "And I'm ashamed today. I'm ashamed to have to vote against a hate crimes bill because it does not protect everyone because we can't add a couple words in to protect everybody."
"I think a lot of us are fooling ourselves if we believe we live in districts that do not have one transgender person or one gay person, whether we believe the science or we don't believe the science, they need to be spoken up for just like everyone else," she continued.
"We don't just speak up for people who are like us. We don't just speak up for black people or we don't just speak up for women. We speak up for everyone who needs to be spoken up for."
State Rep. Justin Moed, D-Indianapolis, an ethnic Jew emphasizing the need for ancestry to be on the list, went so far as to don a yellow Star of David, similar to what German Nazis made European Jews wear in the 1930s and 1940s to identify the minority group prior to deportation to work or death camps.
"When you leave out categories, you leave people exposed," Moed said.
In response, state Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne, pointed out that the list in the legislation is not an exclusive list of protected classes, but rather an example of the kinds of group identities that qualify for bias crime protection, while the catchall provision ensures every single Hoosier is included.
"If you read this it simply says: Due to the victim's or the group's real or perceived characteristic, trait, belief, practice, association or other attribute the court chooses to consider. Now that is inclusive. That's everybody," Lehman said. "That's everybody you want to put on a list."
The measure ultimately was approved 57 to 39, passing with just six votes more than the 51 required by the Indiana Constitution.
No Democrats supported the proposal and nine Republicans out of the 67 total GOP representatives voted against it. Three Democrats and one Republican were absent.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who has made enacting a bias crime law a top priority for the 2019 legislative session in order to remove Indiana from the list of five states lacking such protections, said he's satisfied the House proposal will accomplish that goal.
The legislation now returns to the Republican-controlled Senate, which struggled earlier this year to adopt anything more than a generic "including bias" addition to the statute permitting judges to weigh aggravating and mitigating factors when imposing a criminal sentence.
State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, is Senate sponsor of the House-revised proposal.
Bohacek previously championed a version of Senate Bill 12 that included a longer list of groups than the House measure, but similarly declared the list was not exclusive and that judges could consider any relevant characteristic or association in determining whether to trigger bias as an aggravating factor.
Senate Democratic Leader Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, said he was "disheartened" to hear the governor support a "meaningless" bias crime proposal that advanced through the House by bypassing the committee process and ignoring public input.
"I had misplaced my trust in our governor in thinking that he would do the right thing by Hoosiers. This is yet another example of how our governor is leading from behind," Lanane said.
"Hoosiers deserve better, and the Senate Democrats will continue to fight to ensure that Indiana passes a meaningful bias crimes bill that doesn't leave any one out."
Meanwhile, the powerful Indiana Chamber of Commerce, while admitting the House legislation is not perfect, nevertheless endorsed it as a necessary step to remove Indiana from the list of states lacking a bias crime law.
"Enacting this legislation is highly preferred over another General Assembly stalemate that would unfortunately enhance the false perception of Indiana as an unwelcoming state to work and live," said Kevin Brinegar, CEO of the statewide business association.