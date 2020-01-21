You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
House OKs legislation barring companies from microchipping their employees
alert top story urgent
2020 Indiana General Assembly

House OKs legislation barring companies from microchipping their employees

House OKs legislation barring companies from microchipping their employees

State Rep. Alan Morrison, R-Brazil, speaks Tuesday in the Indiana House about his legislation barring companies from requiring their workers be microchipped as a condition of employment. House Bill 1143 was approved 97-0 and now goes to the Senate.

 Dan Carden

The Indiana House overwhelmingly agreed Tuesday that employers should not be permitted to force Hoosier workers to be microchipped as a condition of employment.

House Bill 1143, sponsored by state Rep. Alan Morrison, R-Brazil, was approved 97 to 0 and now goes to the Senate.

Morrison acknowledged that no companies in Indiana, or anywhere, currently are forcing their workers to have an identification or tracking chip implanted in their bodies to maintain their jobs.

But Morrison noted some businesses are using the technology on a voluntary basis, including a Wisconsin company, and he wants to be sure employers never "overstep their bounds" by imposing mandatory employee microchipping.

"Privacy is an important thing. I think we all realize that," Morrison said.

State Rep. Karlee Macer, D-Indianapolis, voted for Morrison's legislation.

However, she bemoaned the myriad of Democratic-sponsored proposals that aren't moving in the Republican-controlled chamber while lawmakers spend time on nonexistent problems like this.

"Think of the hundreds of bills that are sitting and waiting and never getting a hearing," Macer said. "There are a lot of important things we need to be doing in the state of Indiana."

Gallery: Indiana historical markers in the Region

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts