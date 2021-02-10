House panel endorses additional alcohol sales permits to support Gary lakefront development

State lawmakers appear poised to support Gary's efforts toward revitalizing its lakefront by granting the city six additional alcohol sales permits for to-be-developed lakefront restaurants.
The House Public Policy Committee unanimously agreed Wednesday to allow Gary, and any eligible city located on Lake Michigan, to obtain additional alcohol sales permits for lake-adjacent developments under a program originally created to boost business and tourism in Whiting.
State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, said if House Bill 1090 becomes law it will help make the Gary lakefront a bigger draw for both city residents and visitors from outside of Gary.
"This will provide tourism and economic opportunities and development," Harris said. "The legislation would give cities the ability to really help themselves. So it's not asking for a handout, it's a hand up — and I hate to sound cliche and use the phrase, but it does fit what we are working on here."
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince told the committee his goal is to ultimately develop all 6 miles of Gary's lakefront.
But he said the effort will start along Lake Street on the far east end of the city, near the Indiana Dunes National Park and convenient to the South Shore Line, where developers already are eyeing parcels.
"We believe that this particular legislation will enhance the interest that we've certainly seen over the last 18 months," Prince said.
The first-term mayor also indicated Gary is looking at potential development on the city's far western border where it abuts Jeorse Park Beach in East Chicago.
Prince said the city is not yet working with specific developers on any of these projects. But he believes securing the alcohol sales permits in advance will ensure plenty of developers come calling when the time is right.
"We know that the interest is there," Prince said. "We believe that particular area certainly is primed for development, and we believe that now is the opportunity to seize upon that."
The measure next goes to the full House for a decision on advancing it to the Senate.