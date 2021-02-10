House panel endorses additional alcohol sales permits to support Gary lakefront development

State lawmakers appear poised to support Gary's efforts toward revitalizing its lakefront by granting the city six additional alcohol sales permits for to-be-developed lakefront restaurants.

The House Public Policy Committee unanimously agreed Wednesday to allow Gary, and any eligible city located on Lake Michigan, to obtain additional alcohol sales permits for lake-adjacent developments under a program originally created to boost business and tourism in Whiting.

State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, said if House Bill 1090 becomes law it will help make the Gary lakefront a bigger draw for both city residents and visitors from outside of Gary.

"This will provide tourism and economic opportunities and development," Harris said. "The legislation would give cities the ability to really help themselves. So it's not asking for a handout, it's a hand up — and I hate to sound cliche and use the phrase, but it does fit what we are working on here."

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince told the committee his goal is to ultimately develop all 6 miles of Gary's lakefront.