House panel favors scalpel over meat cleaver for adjusting Indiana wetlands regulations

State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron, a farmer and former regional director of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, said he was opposed to the Senate version of the legislation but can live with Slager’s plan.

The original proposal, approved in February by the Republican-controlled Senate, would have repealed all state regulations on wetlands and terminate all pending administrative and legal actions against individuals who violated the regulations while they were in effect.

The wetlands at issue are known as “isolated wetlands” because they do not directly connect to a waterway. The 20% of wetlands in Indiana that are linked to waterways will continue to be regulated by the federal government.

State data show Hoosiers already have drained 85% of the state’s historical wetlands, including the Grand Kankakee Marsh in Northwest Indiana, and further wetland elimination may leave Indiana ill-prepared to absorb the greater rainfall expected in years ahead due to climate change.

Even state Rep. J.D. Prescott, R-Union City, who favored the original measure, said he could support Slager’s version because it at least will help rein in what he described as “out-of-control” bureaucrats at IDEM.